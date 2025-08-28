Have Your Say

Warwickshire Health and Wellbeing Strategy

The Warwickshire Health and Wellbeing Strategy for 2026 to 2031 is being developed by the Warwickshire Wellbeing Board which includes representatives from Warwickshire County Council, the Borough and District Councils, GP representatives and the Director of Public Health. The team needs the input from local people to help shape it in order to ensure it is relevant for our communities.

The strategy identifies key areas to help improve health & wellbeing for everyone in health & social care, public health, and community services so individuals can experience more joined-up care and lessen inequalities.

For those who live and work in the county, please visit Warwickshire’s dedicated survey forum, Ask Warwickshire, by visiting https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/bi/health-and-wellbeingstrategy/ online, to give views on health and wellbeing in Warwickshire. For those requiring help with accessing or completing the survey, please phone 01926 731484 or email phadmin@warwickshire.gov.uk