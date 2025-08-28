Discover something new with the Council’s Living Well webpages 

Residents are encouraged to learn a new skill, meet new people, or improve their health by exploring opportunities available on the Living Well webpages on the Warwickshire County Council website.

For those looking to return to education, or develop new skills, the adult and community learning service offers a range of inspiring courses across Warwickshire designed for adult learners. Discover the support available for different subjects, hear real stories, and explore the variety of classes through the online learner's exhibition.

To meet new people, SearchOut Warwickshire is the Council's online directory designed to help residents discover local organisations, services, and events that support with health and wellbeing. This includes special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) support, youth work opportunities, and the chance to learn more about the Warwickshire Food Strategy. The Strategy is addressing the issue of food poverty by empowering people across the county to make more affordable, healthy, and sustainable food choices.

To try something new whilst improving quality of life, explore the health and wellbeing webpage. This offers suggestions about different ways to stop smoking, how to access local support services, learn healthy lifestyle tips, and join physical activity programmes - all helping individuals to take positive steps towards a healthier lifestyle.

Cllr Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council, said:

"We want to inspire people across Warwickshire to try something new, whether that is finding ways to meet new people, learning a new skill, exploring creative classes, or making healthier lifestyle choices.” “The Living Well webpages are a great way to help people feel more connected and empowered to lead healthy and independent lifestyles. I encourage everyone to explore this invaluable free resource to see how they can discover something new.”

To explore the Living Well webpages, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/livingwell