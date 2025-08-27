Support your wellbeing and your community through helping others

Across Warwickshire, volunteers play a vital role in supporting local services and each other.

From day to day activities that help individuals feel safe and connected, to larger community projects that bring people together, the work of volunteers is invaluable, essential and very rewarding.

There are many volunteering opportunities available through Warwickshire County Council. These are at venues such as libraries and country parks, working with heritage or care and support services and supporting people new to life in Warwickshire. Volunteering offers a chance to make a meaningful impact while boosting personal wellbeing.

Warwickshire County Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said: “Volunteering is a fulfilling way to connect with others, support your community and help protect your mental and physical health. It can reduce stress, combat depression, keep you mentally stimulated, active and provide a sense of purpose.

“Whether it’s helping at a local library, supporting a food initiative, or helping out at events, every act of kindness makes a difference. I encourage people to find out more and discover the joy of giving back.”

Helping others and improved personal health aren’t the only benefits to volunteering. It also gives people the opportunity to develop new skills, enhance a CV, discover a hobby and meet new people.

Warwickshire County Council volunteers are involved in a number of services and initiatives including:



Health transport: Car services are available to individuals of all ages who need to attend healthcare appointments but face challenges in traveling on their own. These challenges might include poor health, inability to use public transport, lack of access to a car, or unavailability of family or friends for transportation. Find out more at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/healthtransport



Country Parks: Volunteers help to look after and enhance the green spaces for visitors and wildlife. They take on a variety of maintenance and conservation tasks, such as clearing vegetation, installing benches, bridges and platforms, hedge laying, tree planting, and much more.

In addition, the Country Parks team welcome corporate volunteer groups, where organisations can enjoy inspiring team days helping out at the parks. Email parks@warwickshire.gov.uk to find out more.

Libraries: Volunteers take on a range of roles at the county’s 18 libraries such as children’s activities, helping people use computers, discovering family histories and supporting the home library service. For more, go to https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraryvolunteering

Heritage and Culture : Volunteers roles include things like; Market Hall Museum tours, gardening at St. John’s House, Warwick, indexing historical documents at the County Record Office, helping with informal learning activities such as Arty Tots and remote support through Warwickshire Online Volunteering Network (WOVeN). Find out more at www.heritage.warwickshire.gov.uk/volunteer

Food Champions: Warwickshire County Council introduced the Warwickshire Food Champions initiative in November 2023 to support the Warwickshire Food Strategy 2023-26. Food Champions support people to eat in affordable, healthy and environmentally sustainable ways. For details visit SearchOut Warwickshire.



Child Friendly Warwickshire: Individuals and organisations that want to do more to help Warwickshire's children and young people be happy, healthy, heard, skilled and safe can join the Child Friendly Warwickshire’s network of friends

Working with WCAVA: Warwickshire County Council works closely with Warwickshire and Solihull Community and Voluntary Action (WCAVA) whose work supports volunteers, groups, organisations, enterprises and charities to strengthen communities. For more information visit: Warwickshire & Solihull Community and Voluntary Action - WCAVA

Homes for Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme — a UK Government initiative that enables individuals to offer accommodation to those fleeing the war in Ukraine. Aside from hosting, many people contribute by offering language support and conversation practice, helping people navigate local services like healthcare, education, and transport, providing emotional support and wellbeing activities and more. To find out about becoming a sponsor or to offer help go to: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/ukraine-2/information-residents