A free Level 1 course

Ageing - An Introduction

Everyone is ageing, whatever their current age, and we live in a world where many people are living much longer than previous generations. This is often seen as a problem. But is it? This free course, Introducing ageing, will help you to think about this issue by introducing you to some key ideas in studying later life.

After studying this course, you should be able to:

demonstrate knowledge and understanding of current issues in ageing and later life

reflect on experiences of ageing and later life

analyse case studies of care situations, drawing out their wider relevance to concepts and ideas

demonstrate developed literacy, numeracy, and digital and information literacy skills.

Introducing ageing | OpenLearn - Open University