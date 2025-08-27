In this module you will discover all about the key structures and functionalities of normal skin.

An Introduction to Normal Skin

The largest organ in our body, skin comprises different layers, nerves, substances, and blood vessels. Maintaining healthy peristomal skin is vital for people with a stoma. You will explore each part of the skin layers in detail, discover the role they play in keeping skin healthy and the factors that can have adverse effects on peristomal skin. At the end of this module, you will have the opportunity to test your knowledge.

Learning Objectives

1. Identify the major components of the skin

2. Explain the function of the different components of skin

3. Understand how disruption the of the skin effects its ability to perform it multiple functions

Relevance to stoma care

It is vital that the skin around the stoma stays healthy and intact. This is to ensure that ostomates do not enter the leakage cycle and experience the emotional and psychological effects of the burden of leakage. More about the burden of leakage can be found here.

Duration: 1 Hour

