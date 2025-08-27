This session has been developed to aid understanding of the recognition and management of anaphylaxis in community and hospital settings.

Anaphylaxis

Anaphylaxis is a severe, life-threatening event. People having an anaphylactic reaction often have changes to their airway, breathing and/or circulation so it is vital that these signs are recognised and treated quickly. Increasing numbers of people are presenting to UK hospitals with anaphylaxis (Resuscitation Council UK, Emergency treatment of anaphylaxis Guidelines for healthcare providers 2021) and it is therefore important that all health and care staff have an understanding of the causes, signs and treatment (Additional Guidance Resuscitation Council UK 2021).

This programme includes 2 elearning sessions:

An Introduction to Anaphylaxis

This session enables a basic understanding of anaphylaxis; including the causes, signs and initial treatments which should be given. It has been developed for people who do not necessarily work in health or care roles, but have an interest in the topic.

Recognising and Managing Anaphylaxis

Updated in Autumn 2022, this session has been developed to aid understanding of the recognition and management of anaphylaxis in community and hospital settings. It includes the management of anaphylaxis in adults and children, further treatment in a hospital setting, blood tests and ongoing care for those who experience anaphylaxis.

Anaphylaxis - elearning for healthcare