This module is designed to support you in developing a deeper understanding of the physiological processes that influence stoma care and management.

Anatomy and Physiology in Stoma Care

This module provides a foundational understanding of the anatomy and physiology of the gastrointestinal and urinary systems. You will explore the structure, function, and movement within these systems to enhance your knowledge of stoma formation and management.

Learning Outcomes:

By completing this module, you will:

Gain a detailed understanding of the pathway of the gastrointestinal tract.

Explore the movement within the gastrointestinal tract, with a focus on its four structural layers.

Examine the anatomy and function of the urinary tract.

Duration: 30 mins

