Antimicrobial Resistance and Infections (AMR)

The Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) and Infections programme has been designed to support health and care staff – both clinical and non-clinical – in a variety of settings to understand the threats posed by antimicrobial resistance, and the ways they can help to tackle this major health issue. This programme has been developed by Health Education England (HEE) in collaboration with Public Health England (PHE), NHS England and NHS Improvement, Care Quality Commission and National Institute for Health and Care Excellence.

Antibiotic (antimicrobial) resistance poses a major threat to everyday life and modern day medicine where lives could be lost as a result of antibiotics not working as they should. All health and care staff, as well as the public, have a very important role in preserving the power of antibiotics and in controlling and preventing the spread of infections. Amongst the approaches to reduce this threat includes adequate infection prevention and control practices, good antimicrobial stewardship and the use of diagnostics.

Antimicrobial Prescribing for Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs)

The Antimicrobial Prescribing for Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) elearning provides a quick overview on the key points to consider when prescribing antibiotics for UTIs, as outlined in the NICE guidance on managing common infections.

The session covers why the management of UTIs matter, what you need to know as a clinician, what you can do in your clinical practice and where can you find more information.

This bite-sized session is accompanied by an assessment and learners have the flexibility of assessing their knowledge before and/or after engaging with the session.

The AMR toolkit can support you in addressing any further learning needs you identify through completing this elearning.

Introduction to Antimicrobial Resistance

The Introduction to Antimicrobial Resistance session supports health and care staff, including non-clinical staff working for independent contractors within the NHS, as well as volunteers across health and care settings and service provision:

discuss why there is such a concern about misuse of antibiotics and antimicrobial resistance.

list the key risks for development of antimicrobial resistance.

identify their role in tackling antimicrobial resistance.

It provides an overview for clinical and non-clinical staff. It will also be of benefit to all health and care staff, including those non-clinical staff working for independent contractors within the NHS, as well as volunteers across health and care settings and service provision.

Antibiotic Review kit – (ARK)

ARK is an antimicrobial stewardship initiative that aims to safely reduce antibiotic use in hospitals by helping staff stop unnecessary antibiotic treatments. This protects patients from drug side-effects like Clostridium difficile and antibiotic resistant infections.

This elearning was developed in partnership with British Society of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy (BSAC) and covers the rationale for the Antibiotic Review Kit, presents the ARK Decision Aid and also includes some brief scenarios, with reflection questions to consolidate learning.

Antimicrobial Stewardship for Community Pharmacy staff

How Community Pharmacies Can Keep Antibiotics Working

This free elearning session addresses the impact of antimicrobial resistance and the hugely important role community pharmacy staff can play in it.

This elearning will help community pharmacy staff:

understand the connection between antibiotic use and antibiotic resistance

identify their role in optimising antibiotic use in the general population who visit their pharmacy

use the Antibiotic Checklist to personalise patient advice when dispensing antibiotics

improve their self-care/safety-netting advice using the Treat Antibiotics Responsibly, Guidance, Education, Tools (TARGET) Treating Your Infection leaflets

be aware of the global impact of antibiotic resistance

AMR toolkit

HEE has produced an AMR toolkit , making available credible and helpful resources relating to antimicrobial resistance, as well as learning about the management of infective states, infection prevention and control and antimicrobial stewardship.

