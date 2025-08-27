Primary and secondary audiences - Staff working in memory assessment services; staff in primary care; other staff involved in assessment and diagnosis of dementia.

Assessment and Diagnosis of Dementia: A personal approach

This elearning programme focuses on ensuring flexibility in service provision in memory assessment services. The resource was commissioned by NHS England & NHS Improvement to support memory assessment services to deliver a blended service model. It has been developed to support the multidisciplinary team to deliver services that are patient centred and provide flexibility in service provision so that staff have the skills to conduct high quality remote assessments in a format that is appropriate for the patient.

This elearning has been developed by a team of elearning specialists at UCL. The team was supported by an expert advisory group and a steering group comprising psychiatrists, memory service nurses, pharmacists, carers of people with dementia, and voluntary sector colleagues. Members of both groups provided content and the steering group was responsible for the final quality assurance of the elearning. The content is based on clinical expertise, client and carer experience, and the literature and good practice guidance that was available at the time of writing.

