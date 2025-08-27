We aim to allow users to create a personalised profile, which they can then use when attending interviews or starting work.

Autism & Finding Employment

This module is free of charge, thanks to our sponsors The City Bridge Foundation, and focuses on finding out more about the steps involved in applying for work, interviewing tips and starting a role.

There is an undiscovered workforce of motivated autistic people who are having serious difficulty finding work. Our employment module has been designed to support autistic adults and young people into employment. It looks at the steps involved in applying for work, interviewing tips and starting work.

Module outcomes

Identify your autism profile

Build your personalised CV and cover letter

Disclosure document

A reasonable adjustments request form

Finding employment e-learning module