General information is provided on how to manage money, set up a bank account, use a cashpoint, and so on.

Autism & Managing Money

This module is offered by MoneySuperMarket.com in association with the National Autistic Society, this module is free of charge and covers a wide range of money-related topics. It can be completed in one visit or accessed section by section over as many visits as required.

The module was created to help learners to recognise their strengths as well as the challenges they may experience with managing their money. It shares real-life experiences of autistic people about the sorts of difficulties they encounter, and how they successfully manage their money.

The module should take between 45-90 minutes to complete and has a range of interactive features.

Managing money e-learning module