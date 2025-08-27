A free Level 2 course

Blood and the Respiratory System

‘Don’t hold your breath’ is an expression you’ve probably heard many times, but may not have thought too much about. In this free course, Blood and the respiratory system, you’ll study why respiration is so important for life, including how air enters and leaves the lungs, how oxygen is transported in the blood, the many dynamic factors that control breathing, and some diseases that affect respiration.

After studying this course, you should be able to:

describe and illustrate the main anatomical structures of the respiratory system and the mechanics of inspiration and expiration

discuss the factors that affect pulmonary ventilation

outline the mechanisms of O 2 and CO 2 transport in the blood

describe diseases resulting from mutations in haemoglobin

demonstrate an understanding of the control of the respiration rate.

