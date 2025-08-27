A free Level 2 course

Business Models in Strategic Management

In this free course, Business models in strategic management, you will be introduced to the theory and practice of business models as they have developed in strategy literature. In particular, you will explore the emergence of the business model idea, types of business models and how business models can be designed.

Inherent in this course is the idea that, despite being more frequently used in business, business models are not limited to the business context. Neither are they meant for strategic planning in organisations only. Rather they may have wider applications in our lives. For instance, you will see how they can be applied to build strategies of your professional development and career growth.

After studying this course, you should be able to:

recognise how to distinguish among, and make use of, different types of business models

understand how to build a business model by using a business model canvas tool

develop a business model canvas for professional development and career growth.

Business models in strategic management | OpenLearn - Open University