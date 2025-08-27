Resources to improve learning on cardiovascular care across the patient pathway.

Cardiovascular Disease (CVD)

The Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) elearning programme has been developed to provide an overview of CVD care across the entire patient pathway and promote better patient care. It aims to provide all health and social care professionals and multidisciplinary teams with the appropriate level of knowledge, skills and experience they need to deliver effective CVD prevention and care to people with CVD, and at risk of CVD.

CVD has been identified as the single biggest condition where lives can be saved by the NHS. It affects approximately 7 million people in the United Kingdom, with more than 100,000 hospital admissions each year due to heart attacks (British Heart Foundation, 2021). The British Heart Foundation (2020) estimates that more than half of people in the UK will develop a heart or circulatory condition in their lifetime. In addition, CVD has been identified as clinical priority in the NHS Long Term Plan (LTP).

The Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD) Toolkit aligns to the NHS Long Term Plan and provides learners with a comprehensive list of online resources that can be used to support workforce upskilling, training and development.

More information on Cardiovascular Disease by Health Education England can be accessed on the website.

Cardiovascular Disease - elearning for healthcare