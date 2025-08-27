The Care Certificate is a set of standards developed for the health and care support workforce, to support their induction and development.

Care Certificate

The Care Certificate provides a framework to ensure that all support workers have the same introductory skills, knowledge and behaviours to provide compassionate, safe and high-quality care, in their workplace settings.

The Care Certificate consists of 16 standards that require both theoretical study and practical application within the learner’s place of work. All elements of the standards must be completed and assessed before certificates are awarded.

This programme of elearning has been developed to support the theoretical component of each standard of the Care Certificate. It is freely available to access for staff in the health and care sectors.

There are additional elearning sessions and resources to support specific care settings and to support assessors in the practice of assessing learners in their place of work.

Care Certificate - elearning for healthcare