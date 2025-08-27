Caring for Adults

Caring for adults is an introductory course for anyone in a caring role, either paid or unpaid. It builds on what you already know to give you a better understanding of your role as a carer. It also supports your own well-being by giving you some ideas and information about looking after yourself and dealing with stress.

 

After studying this course, you should be able to:

  • describe the role and responsibilities of carers
  • recognise some of the basic concepts that will enable a person-centred approach to care
  • identify the different needs of a cared-for person, at different stages of their care
  • understand the impact that caring may have upon carers, and how this might be managed
  • explain some of the legal responsibilities within the caring role.

 

Published: 27th August 2025

