A free Level 1 course
Caring for Adults
Caring for adults is an introductory course for anyone in a caring role, either paid or unpaid. It builds on what you already know to give you a better understanding of your role as a carer. It also supports your own well-being by giving you some ideas and information about looking after yourself and dealing with stress.
After studying this course, you should be able to:
- describe the role and responsibilities of carers
- recognise some of the basic concepts that will enable a person-centred approach to care
- identify the different needs of a cared-for person, at different stages of their care
- understand the impact that caring may have upon carers, and how this might be managed
- explain some of the legal responsibilities within the caring role.