A free Level 1 course

Caring for Adults

Caring for adults is an introductory course for anyone in a caring role, either paid or unpaid. It builds on what you already know to give you a better understanding of your role as a carer. It also supports your own well-being by giving you some ideas and information about looking after yourself and dealing with stress.

After studying this course, you should be able to:

describe the role and responsibilities of carers

recognise some of the basic concepts that will enable a person-centred approach to care

identify the different needs of a cared-for person, at different stages of their care

understand the impact that caring may have upon carers, and how this might be managed

explain some of the legal responsibilities within the caring role.

Caring for adults | OpenLearn - Open University