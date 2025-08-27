A free Level 1 course

Caring for an older family member with learning disabilities

Do you care for an adult or a sibling with learning disabilities who is middle aged or older? Is the advice and support you need hard to come by? Do you have concerns and questions about the future care of your family member?

Whether you are a parent or sibling caring for a relative with a learning disability, this free course, Caring for an older family member with learning disabilities, is designed to help you navigate the system as they grow older. It has been developed from a cutting-edge research project that explored how to improve the care and support for older people with learning disabilities and their families.

The course has been developed from the findings of Growing Older – Planning Ahead, an independent research project funded by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) under its Health Services and Delivery Research Programme (NIHR129491).

Interested in taking your learning further? You might find it helpful to explore the Open University’s Health and Social Care courses and qualifications.

After studying this course, you should be able to:

understand the planning required as a family member with learning disabilities grows older

understand the core principles and skills of advocating effectively for yourself and a family member with learning disabilities as they grow older

recognise the importance of looking after yourself and other family carers.

Caring for an older family member with learning disabilities | OpenLearn - Open University