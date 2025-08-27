Bite sized education sessions to support carers of people with learning disabilities in reducing health inequalities.

Caring for People with Learning Disability

People with learning disabilities are often at increased risk of a number of health issues. This elearning has been developed to provide carers with information to reduce the risk of health deterioration in the people they support. National programmes such as LeDeR and STOMP have highlighted some of the health issues people with learning disabilities are more at risk of developing.

As people with learning disabilities can often be reliant on family and paid carers to help them manage their needs and support them to access health services, this programme aims to provide those paid and unpaid carers with health-related information that can help reduce some of the many health inequalities that people with learning disabilities face. Developed by the West Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership, we hope this programme will help reduce preventable causes of ill health and reduce health inequalities.

It has 4 sessions which have been selected as important. These are:

Constipation awareness

Spotting signs that someone is becoming poorly

Annual Health Check

Reasonable Adjustments

Further information about the health issues that people with learning disabilities are more at risk of developing can be found on the links below.

LeDeR – About LeDeR

NHS England » Stopping over medication of people with a learning disability, autism or both (STOMP)

Caring for people with a learning disability - elearning for healthcare