Part 1

Challenges to Peristomal Skin

In this module you will become familiar with the effects of ageing skin, stripping, radiation and digestive enzymes on peristomal skin.

Learning objectives

1. Identify the primary challenges for the peristomal skin

2. Explain how the primary challenges can effect the peristomal skin

3. Understand how these challenges can affect stoma care

Relevance to stoma care

Only by understanding the different challenges faced by an ostomate when caring for the peristomal skin are we better placed to be proactive in our care. Having a prevention over cure approach to care helps to support an individual in their journey from “stomaland to homeland”. More about “Stomaland to homeland” can be found here.

