Residents reminded of support available for domestic abuse during the summer holidays

For many families across Warwickshire, the summer is a chance to spend time together. However, for some people the reality may be completely different, especially when this involves domestic abuse.

Warwickshire County Council and its partners are reminding everyone that support is available across the county this summer, as the season could bring out the worst in perpetrators who are looking for any trigger to use as an excuse for abuse.

Triggers could be anything such as spending money, drinking excessive amounts of alcohol, or spending large amounts of time together.

Cllr Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said:

“We want anyone who is affected by domestic abuse to know that you are not alone. Our dedicated support services, and those of our partner organisations, can provide you and any dependents with the support you need. I encourage anyone experiencing domestic abuse to reach out today. You will be heard, and our support services are here to help you through the journey. Domestic abuse is not always physical. It can be coercive control, financial, technological or sexual abuse. There is no excuse for abuse."

Taking time out during the summer holidays to talk to a trusted source, such as a family member, friend, or work colleague, could help to reduce some of the stress. For those who are a trusted source, the following steps are recommended:

Reach out to offer help and support. This could include activities such as going out for food, shopping or childcare, as well as offering plenty of space and time to talk.



Encourage the person affected to seek professional support. This is available via the Warwickshire Domestic Violence and Abuse Helpline number: 0800 408 1552 (Mon – Fri 08:30 – 20:30) and via email at dvsw@refuge.org.uk.



Develop a safety plan that includes any dependents, such as children or siblings who they may care for. The plan could include storing phone numbers of trusted contacts who can be called on for help, accessible important documents such as money and personal items that can be collected quickly, and an exit plan of how best to leave the home at short notice.



Always be as discrete as possible and never share details that have been discussed.



Collate helpful information with the person, that includes information on support services, contact numbers for social workers, child protection or the nearest police station and shelters.

Keeping safe in a domestic abuse situation, especially with dependents, can be stressful. Below is a list of extra safety recommendations. These include:

Claire’s Law (also known as Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme), which allows for a check of a current or past relationship to see if there is an abusive history to others.



Safe spaces offer a consultation room (currently in Boots, Coop, Morrisons and Superdrug) for anyone experiencing abuse to find out about the options and support available to them.



Hollie Guard is an app that will track a person’s location and send alerts to named contacts and record footage, should there be a situation which puts anyone in danger.

For more information, please visit www.talk2someone.org.uk