An eLearning resource to promote sensitive and effective communication in care.

Communicating with Empathy

The Communicating with empathy programme aims to promote sensitive and effective communication in end-of-life care and offers valuable, interesting, and accessible learning that will be useful for informal carers, agency and care home staff, healthcare assistants and other staff providing end-of-life care.

The programme provides 6 sessions:

Introduction to communication skills and how these are applied in end-of-life care

Making the most of listening

What do we mean by body language?

Responding to challenges in end-of-life care

Assessing and responding to communication needs

Practical application

Each session is designed to take 20-30 minutes to complete and can be completed in any order. The content includes interviews with professionals, patients and family members, video clips of simulated conversations and interactive exercises and quizzes.

At the end of each session learners can print or save a certificate which summarises the essential learning points.

The Communicating with empathy programme has been developed by HEE elfh as part of the eELCA programme and is based on content created and donated by PallE8.

Communicating with Empathy - elearning for healthcare