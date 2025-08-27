An eLearning package to support healthcare professionals in developing cultural competence and cultural safety.

Cultural Competence and Cultural Safety

The Cultural Competence and Cultural Safety elearning tool is made up of three 20-30 minute learning sessions. The purpose of the tool is to support clinicians in the NHS to gain knowledge and understanding of the issues around culture and health; and how this might influence health care outcomes.

Being Culturally Competent and Cultural Safety is not only about respecting and appreciating the cultural contexts of patients’ lives. Neither is it a one-size-fits-all approach – it’s about understanding the way we deliver health care and responding to the needs of our diverse population.

Cultural competence and Cultural Safety is a key aspect of providing both quality and safe care. This is why health professionals need to be aware and gain understanding of the key issues relating to culture and how this may influence the uptake of health care and treatment options. Developing this knowledge and understanding will influence the way we give care and could have an impact on reducing disparities in health care outcomes.

This elearning tool provides a resource of information and opportunities for professionals to reflect and review their own understanding and practice. Completing this elearning tool will enable you to gain insight and confidence in navigating and responding to the varied needs of your patients. This tool can support continued professional development and can be included in your portfolios for revalidation.

With the UK population becoming increasingly diverse, it is important that health care professionals do not minimise the cultural context of an individual’s health.

We need to work in a way which is inclusive and values diversity. Developing a greater awareness of diverse cultural beliefs can help healthcare professionals in meeting the diverse needs of all patients and families.

The Cultural Competence and Cultural Safety elearning tool has been developed by Health Education England elearning for healthcare and is provided free to all healthcare professionals. The tool has been developed in collaboration with the Royal College of Midwives and other key stakeholders.

Cultural Competence and Cultural Safety - elearning for healthcare