Dictionary of Medicines and Devices (dm+d)

This elearning programme was developed to explain what the NHS dictionary of medicines and devices (dm+d) standard is, the benefits of using it, and how dm+d can be implemented in secondary care, including hospitals, clinics and community care settings across England.

The animated elearning sessions cover key areas related to the dm+d standards.

What is dm+d: introduces the dm+d standard in non-technical terms and outlines what is provided, its purpose, and benefits for patient safety. This session is for clinical and non-clinical staff. Why you should adopt the dm+d standard: outlines the benefits of implementing dm+d and explains who needs to be involved. This session is for clinical staff. How to adopt the dm+d standard: provides relevant information, including NHS Blueprinting and requirements to embed dm+d. This session is for organisations who are about to implement dm+d and those who want to further their understanding for what it means to be compliant with the dm+d standard.

Each of the sessions takes approximately 25 minutes to complete and contributes to your continuing professional development. A certificate can be downloaded on completion of each session.

dm+d is part of the Information Standard (DAPB 4013) that has been published which requires all IT systems that transfer medication information to be compliant by 31 March 2023. [DAPB4013: Medicine and Allergy/Intolerance Data Transfer – NHS Digital]

Further resources to help with the implementation of dm+d are available on the Terminology and Classifications webpage [dictionary of medicines and devices (dm+d) – NHS Digital]

To keep informed about further developments, support and events relating to this area, please subscribe to the NHS England updates and alerts for pharmacy and medicines professionals updates and Terminology and Classifications newsletter

