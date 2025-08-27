A learning resource designed to support knowledge and understanding of the management of dysphagia.

Dysphagia Guide

Having dysphagia has serious implications for a person’s health and well-being with increased likelihood of chest infections, malnutrition, dehydration, choking incidents and hospitalisations.

The quality of support provided for individuals with dysphagia who need modified diets and / or assistance is central to their health outcomes. Health and care workers need to have particular knowledge and skills to be able to provide safe care alongside specialist support from speech and language therapists, GPs and other health professionals.

The Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists have identified the Dysphagia Guide as a resource that can be used to support people working in care to gain the relevant level of competency for their role as laid out in the Eating, Drinking and Swallowing Competency Framework1. ( EDSCF )

Both the Essentials for Health and care staff and Essentials for Cooks’ sessions have an e-assessment and downloadable certificate to evidence successful completion.

Whilst co-developed with care home staff, the content of the Dysphagia Guide will be of relevance to other health and social care staff, informal carers, and potentially people with dysphagia themselves.

The Dysphagia Guide originated out of a research project, which sought out the experiences and views of care home staff as to the facilitators and barriers to good dysphagia management.

The findings informed the content of this resource which is designed to support best practice.

Care homes and home care agencies are supporting more people with multiple and complex needs than ever before. Dysphagia is very common in this population and it is estimated that over 50% of residents in care homes will have a degree of dysphagia (difficulties chewing and swallowing food and drinks).

The need to effectively manage the increasing numbers of care home residents requiring advice and support around swallowing difficulties is driving the need for a much more collaborative approach between health, social care and the care home sector.

The Dysphagia Guide provides a wide reach for free, consistent, expert information organised into 6 separate sessions which will be of interest dependent on your job role.

Essentials for Health and Care Staff

Essentials for Cooks

Managers

Balancing Risk and End of Life Care

Training Resources and Recipes

Dysphagia and Medicines

e-Assessments at the end of the ‘Essentials for Health and Care Staff ‘and ‘ Essentials for Cooks ‘ sessions enable you to evidence your knowledge for Level 2 dysphagia competency ( EDSCF) . Complete the relevant ‘Essentials’ session and then browse the other sessions which will be of interest dependent on your job role.

Bite size information is provided through text, images and videos. You can revisit any area quickly to refresh your memory or help explain something to a colleague.

This resource can be accessed via smart phones, tablets and laptop or desktop devices. Registration is not required to view any of the information but it is needed in order to download your assessment certificate.

