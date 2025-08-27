Training for health and care staff: How to identify and assess patients with eating disorders.

This series of training programmes was developed in response to the 2017 PHSO investigation into avoidable deaths from eating disorders as outlined in recommendations from the report titled Ignoring the Alarms: How NHS Eating Disorder Services Are Failing Patients (PHSO, 2017).

It is designed to ensure that healthcare staff are trained to understand, identify and respond appropriately when faced with a patient with a possible eating disorder.

It is the result of collaboration between eating disorder charity Beat, Health Education England and NHSE.

Dedicated to the memory of Averil Hart and everyone else who has died from an eating disorder, it is our hope that this will be a significant step to ensuring that avoidable deaths from eating disorders are consigned to the past.

Session(s) relevant to your role:

Medical students and foundation doctors programme

Nursing workforce sessions

GP and Primary care workforce sessions

Medical Monitoring in eating disorders

Eating Disorders in acute medical settings

Understanding Eating Disorders Webinar resource for dietitians, oral health teams and community pharmacy teams

