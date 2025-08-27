Supporting training in end-of-life care for all

End-of-life Care for All (e-ELCA)

The End-of-life Care for All (e-ELCA) programme is an elearning library which provides resources to enhance the training and education of the health and social care workforce so that well-informed high-quality care can be delivered by confident and competent staff and volunteers to support people wherever they happen to be.

e-ELCA has been highlighted as a resource to help with implementation of the NICE Guidelines on improving care for people who are in their last days of life.

Th e-ELCA elearning library offers over 180 highly interactive sessions which are grouped into 9 modules.

Before accessing any of the eELCA sessions, please be aware that some of the content may be distressing.

