A collection of virtual reality (VR) 360-degree video resources.

Enhanced Health in Care Homes

The Simulation and Immersive Technologies team within Health Education England Technology Enhanced Learning (HEE TEL) has worked in partnership with NHS @Home and the NHS England Enhanced Health in Care Homes programme to develop a collection of virtual reality (VR) 360-degree video resources.

The videos are designed for care home professionals and carers to help them develop their knowledge of key clinical conditions that someone in their care might experience. These videos will help them to know when a resident is unwell and when they may need to contact the NHS. It also shows some tools that healthcare staff and the NHS might use to support people, for example, remote monitoring.

These resources will also be of interest to healthcare professionals seeking to better understand how care is delivered in a care home setting and how they can work with care home professionals as part of the multi-disciplinary team. It is supported by this helpful video showing how multidisciplinary teams can work together to improve the health of residents, and work with them to plan their proactive and personalised care.

Each resource provides a VR 360 experience of a care home environment and the situations and conversations that may take place. They have been co-produced with care home representatives.

The videos cover the following topics, aligned with the 7 priority areas in the Enhanced Health in Care Homes Framework:

Introduction

Personalised care

Eating and drinking

Wound care

Mouth care

Mobility and falls

Dementia and communication

End of life and pain

Enhanced Health in Care Homes: Workforce Development - elearning for healthcare