Warwickshire County Council to showcase green living at EcoFest

Residents are invited to join Warwickshire County Council at this year’s EcoFest, taking place on Saturday 31 August, 10am - 5pm at the Pump Room Gardens in Leamington Spa.

EcoFest, organised by Warwick District Council, is a free event that celebrates everything from healthy eating and green spaces to local projects, sustainable businesses, and live music on the bandstand.

Warwickshire County Council will be bringing together a range of services to offer activities, advice, and inspiration on the day to save money, live more sustainably at home and improve health and wellbeing. This will include a fun “higher or lower” game that gets visitors thinking about everyday choices around food, transport and home life. Visitors can discover more about:

Ecology – learn about the incredible natural heritage on your doorstep. The team will be showcasing Warwickshire’s Biological Record Centre with fascinating maps, displays and insights into local wildlife.

Country Parks – meet the rangers from Ryton Pools and learn how our parks and greenways are managed for both people and wildlife. Explore animal skulls, insect specimens, and hear about volunteering, events, and outdoor activities that support wellbeing and biodiversity.

Waste and Recycling – look our for the brightly coloured converted bin lorry and stop by for practical tips on saving money and reducing waste. Come and find out about repair, reuse, home composting or cutting down on food waste, and what happens to your recycling once it’s been picked up from your pavement.

Cllr Darren Cheshire, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, Heritage and Culture, said:

“EcoFest is a fantastic celebration of local green living, and I’m delighted that Warwickshire County Council will be part of it. From our beautiful parks and green spaces to practical advice on reducing waste and saving money, there’s something for everyone. I encourage residents to come along, enjoy the day, and find out more about the benefits of living well with nature.”

With stalls to browse, delicious food and drink, and plenty of activities for all ages, EcoFest promises to be a great day out for families, nature lovers and anyone curious about ways to live more sustainably.