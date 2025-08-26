E-Learning to improve awareness and understanding of FGM

Female Genital Mutilation (FGM)

According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), there are an estimated 130 million women and girls living with FGM worldwide. Most of these women are located in 29 African countries. In the UK, FGM is increasingly identified amongst migrants from FGM-practising countries. There are an estimated 137000 women in the UK affected by FGM.

In July 2014, the UK hosted the first Girl Summit which emphasised the need to end the practice of FGM within a generation. Health Education England (HEE) is committed to training frontline healthcare professionals to recognise and support women and girls who may have undergone FGM.

The e-FGM educational programme has been developed by Health Education England elearning for healthcare and is provided free to all healthcare professionals, including school nurses, practice nurses, health visitors and GPs. Developed in collaboration with key stakeholders, and supported by the Department of Health’s FGM Prevention team, the material deals with the issues posed by FGM at all stages of a girl or woman’s life.

The Female Genital Mutilation programme (e-FGM) is made up of five 20 to 30 minute elearning sessions which are designed to improve the knowledge and awareness amongst healthcare professionals of some of the issues which FGM has on women and children.

The programme covers the following topics:

An Introduction to FGM

Communication Skills for FGM consultations

Legal and Safeguarding Issues regarding FGM in the UK

FGM: Issues, presentation and management in children and young women

FGM: Issues, presentation and management in women and around pregnancy

The Psychological Impact of FGM

Female Genital Mutilation - elearning for healthcare