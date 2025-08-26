Aims to raise awareness, challenge perceptions and inform you of the correct actions to take should you suspect someone is at risk.

Forced Marriage Awareness

It is estimated that approximately 8,000 to 10,000 forced marriages of British citizens take place every year often resulting in devastating long term consequences for the victims.

This online course has been developed with the Forced Marriage Unit of the Foreign Office and aims to raise awareness, challenge perceptions and inform you of the correct actions to take should you suspect someone is at risk.

This course will help you to understand

After completing this training you will be able to:

Recognise the warning signs of forced marriage

Take the right actions to help protect the potential victim

Co-operate effectively with other agencies

This course is aimed at all professionals who have a responsibility to safeguard vulnerable children, young people and adults at risk and is aimed specifically at child protection services, health professionals, education professionals, police officers, children’s social care, adult social care and housing authorities.

Your progress is automatically saved as you work through the online training and should take around 2-3 hours to complete.

Awareness of Forced Marriage - Free Course | Virtual College