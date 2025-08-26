This course should take approximately 4 hours to complete.

Foundation Course in Stoma Care

This course has been developed to extend the knowledge and skills of ward or community nurses who care for patients with a stoma. The module has been designed to provide learners with a baseline knowledge of common colorectal diseases necessitating stoma formation, an understanding of the 3 types of stoma and the key pouch and care needs for each stoma type.

Who would benefit from this module: Health Care Assistants, Staff nurses working in GI or Urology wards, , Student Nurses, Return to Practice nurses, Community teams.

