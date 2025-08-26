This eLearning programme aims to standardise training and knowledge of frailty as a complex multi-system, long term condition.

Frailty

This education programme is compliant with the ‘Frailty, A framework of core capabilities’ (2018). There are different tiers, depending on the level of skills and knowledge.

Tiers 1, 2a and 2b have been developed by the London Clinical Network for Frailty in collaboration with Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust and Wessex Academic Health Science and have been funded through Health Education England’s Urgent and Emergency Care Workforce Collaborative for London.

Tier 3 has been developed by the British Geriatrics Society and is funded by the BGS and NHS England.

The main aims for this programme are:

To promote a common language in frailty care

To support enhanced clinical skills and competencies

To support health and social care staff to deliver improved health outcomes for people living with frailty

Ensuring that the workforce have knowledge of frailty is important for the delivery of consistent best practice outcomes and personalised experience. This programme aligns with the national and regional Ageing Well programme.

