Fundamental Stoma Management

This 60 minute module provides a foundational overview of the patient journey following stoma formation. You will explore the key stages of the stoma care pathway, the roles and responsibilities of healthcare professionals (HCPs), and how to recognise, prevent, and manage common post-operative complications.

Learning Outcomes:

By completing this module, you will:

Understand the typical patient pathway following stoma formation.

Recognise the responsibilities of healthcare professionals at each stage of the pathway.

Identify common complications associated with stoma care and how to prevent them.

Develop confidence in managing early post-operative challenges and supporting long-term care.

This module is designed to strengthen essential clinical skills and promote safe, consistent, and patient-centred stoma care.

