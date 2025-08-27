A452 Europa Way - Queensway to Princes Drive Signalisation scheme: Progress Update July

The scheme is on track for completion with several key phases completed in July including Phase E and M.

Further progress was also made on Phase J and H in preparation for surfacing works scheduled in early August. Footpath surfacing was carried out on both phase E and M. The footpaths are now fully completed and are open to the public.

Phase J continued throughout July with great progress made, the edge kerbs and base layers of the footways were completed in preparation for final surfacing works scheduled for early August. The drainage attenuation basin was also finished, topped with soil, and landscaped.

Works progressed with the construction of a widened footpath on Phase H, including excavation, kerb installation, and compaction of the base layer ready for surfacing. Protective measures were implemented to safeguard nearby mature tree roots, and Dutch kerbs were introduced to provide a continuous, level route for pedestrians and cyclists across the moorings entrance.

To ensure that traffic flow throughout the scheme is not adversely impacted, active traffic management measures will be implemented exclusively during off-peak periods between 9:00 am and 3:30 pm.

We continue to thank all residents, businesses, and visitors to the area for their co-operation and patience as we work to deliver these improvements.

The works are progressing as scheduled, and scheme completion remains on track for summer 2025.

On behalf of WCC and CR Reynolds, we apologise for any inconvenience/delays you may encounter due to the construction activities and temporary traffic management in place.

Progress to Date

Phase E – Fords Field Footpath

Phase E was completed successfully in July. During the first week of the month, specialist surfacing subcontractor Allroads Asphalt Solutions carried out the footpath surfacing. The activity involved laying the binder course and then the upper surface course over the 130m length, see Figure 1. Following completion, the new widened footpath was reopened to the public on the 4 of July.

Figure 1 Phase E - Fords Field Footpath Surfacing

Phase M – Old Warwick Road South

Similarly with Phase E, the new widened footpath in Phase M was surfaced in Mid-July by Allroads Asphalt Solutions, see Figure 2. Once surfaced, the knee height safety fence was installed and the area topsoiled with fine topsoil ready for seeding to be carried out in seeding season.

Figure 2 Phase M – Footway Surfacing

Phase J – Myton Road (Eastbound)

Phase J continued throughout July with great progress made and several activities completed. Kerb realignment works to both sides of the carriageway were carried out including the installation of a new widened and signalised pedestrian crossing island. This new signalised crossing island will allow pedestrians to safely cross Myton Road as opposed to the previous non-signalised island.

Works to the pedestrian footway continued, with several activities completed including the laying of the edge kerbs and lower structural stone layer ready for surfacing scheduled in early August, see Figure 3.

Figure 4 Phase J – Highway Drainage Attenuation Basin

Works to the drainage attenuation basin were also completed in mid-July. Following installation of the permeable gravel layer, the basin was topped with fine topsoil and planted, see Figure 4.

Figure 4 Phase J – Highway Drainage Attenuation Basin

Works will continue in August to complete Phase J. Activities scheduled include, surfacing of the footpaths, Installation of the traffic signal controller cabinets, installation of the traffic signal poles and traffic signal maintenance bay construction.

Phase H – Myton Road (Westbound)

Works have also progressed on the adjacent side of Myton Road alongside the Moorings entrance, with the new widened footpath footprint constructed. The existing footpath and verge were excavated, with control measures in place to avoid disturbing any mature tree roots within the vicinity of the excavation. The edge kerbs were then installed, and the lower structural stone layer was laid and compacted, see Figure 5.

Figure 5 Phase H – Footpath Construction

As part of the scheme a new type of kerb was used, called a Dutch kerb, these kerbs are specially designed to maintain a continuous level and provide a right of way for footways and cycle tracks across side roads and entrances, see Figure 6.

Figure 6 Phase H – Dutch Kerb Installation