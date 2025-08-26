Supporting carers to protect themselves and those they care for from the health threat of high temperatures.

Hot Weather Guidance for Carers

The elearning was developed as part of the third National Adaptation Programme, a cross government strategy to adapt the UK to a changing climate from 2023-2028. Specifically, the session forms part of a coordinated effort by the health sector to ensure health and social care delivery is not disrupted by an increase in extreme weather, resulting from climate change.

The session is based on guidance published by the UKHSA on hot weather and health.

This learning is intended to increase the awareness of carers to the health threats posed by high temperatures and the simple actions they can take to protect themselves and those they care for from these risks.

Learning objectives:

• Explain the health risks posed by excess heat

• Identify the health risks associated with extreme heat in care settings

• Implement quick and simple measures to reduce the health risk posed by high temperatures in a care setting

Hot Weather Guidance for Carers - elearning for healthcare