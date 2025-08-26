Aimed at any person working with older people in the community, including care home staff, home carers, family carers and volunteers.

Hydration in Older People

This programme has been designed to increase your knowledge and confidence in assessing an older person’s hydration needs and minimising their risk of poor hydration in a person-centred way.

Aimed at any person working with older people in the community, including care home staff, home carers, family carers and volunteers, the elearning builds on the information and skills you may have already learnt and implemented from the Care Certificate.

The Hydration in Older People elearning is part of the Hydration at Home Toolkit, both of which have been endorsed by the British Dietetic Association.

The elearning takes approximately 45 minutes to complete and is comprised of three sections which map to the learning objectives for the programme:

1. How poor hydration can impact older people

2. How to assess an older person’s hydration needs

3. How to address an older person’s hydration needs to improve their health and wellbeing

After completing the sections, you will be asked to undertake an assessment to check your knowledge.

Designed to be as interactive as possible, the programme features activities, a short video and an assessment in the form of a case study. Whilst the content has been specifically designed for community carers, the messages are relevant to all carers, including those working in acute care settings.

Hydration in Older People - elearning for healthcare