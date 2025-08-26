A free Level 1 course

Innovation in Health and Social Care Practice

This free course, Innovation in health and social care practice, focuses on how digital technology and innovation changes the expectations and job roles for health and social care practitioners. You will learn about what these expectations might be on practitioners and also about common responses and criticisms that may arise from transforming practice through technology.

This OpenLearn course is an adapted extract from the Open University course K102 Introducing health and social care.

After studying this course, you should be able to:

identify how innovation and digital technologies impact on the role of health and social care practitioners

evaluate some of the criticisms that arise from transforming practice through technology

explain how planning and evaluating change can empower practitioners to use their knowledge and expertise in designing service improvements.

