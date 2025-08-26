Introducing Nursing

A free Level 1 course

So, you want to be a nurse? A brief introduction to nursing

This free course, So you want to be a nurse? A brief introduction to nursing, provides an overview of what nursing entails. Focusing on nursing in the UK specifically, but also looking at its place globally, you will learn about the four fields of nursing in the UK, what nurse training involves, as well as what makes a great nurse.

This course offers a brief introduction to the nursing profession and can help you decide if nursing is the right career for you.

After studying this course, you should be able to:

identify the opportunities and key roles undertaken by nurses in the UK today

summarise some of the key challenges nurses face and establish what makes a great nurse

understand the differences between the four fields of nursing and the different ways to become a Registered Nurse in the UK.

