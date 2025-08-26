A free Level 1 course

Introducing Relational Care

'Relational care’ is a developing approach to care which can help address many of the challenges faced by the older adult care sector. It provides benefits not only for older people but also all those involved in their care.

This free course is for providers, managers and staff of older adult residential and day care facilities. It explains what relational care means and how relational care practice can be introduced or extended. Studying this course will enable you to apply a toolkit developed from research for use in your own care settings, with groups and/or individuals. You can work through the course independently or with others. Case studies, vignettes and audio/video material developed through empirical research are used to bring alive the value and application of the toolkit.

After studying this course, you should be able to:

understand the basic concept of relational care and why it matters

identify what supports the practice of relational care

recognise what the practice of relational care looks like

use the course and associated toolkit for guidance, training and implementation in day-to-day practice.

Introducing relational care | OpenLearn - Open University