About the National induction for health and social care programme

The national induction programme is for everyone new to a role in health and social care. It is designed to support and equip new starters with a clear understanding of health and social care – how they connect and what makes our work special, as well as the values and behaviours you need to display.

This resource, in conjunction with local induction and support, brings together a lot of the key information that has been shown to help people settle and be effective quickly.

There are seven sections, and each takes about 15 minutes to complete. Key topics covered include:

the culture and values of care

personalised care

equality, diversity and inclusion

health inequalities

the size and shape of the sectors

terminology

the roles people will meet

partnership and teams

safety, improvement and knowing how to do the right thing

health and wellbeing

professional boundaries

The eLearning programme has been co-designed with over 2,000 staff and people who access care and support from across health and social care. It includes videos from people working in different roles across health and social care to show career opportunities.

Whilst the induction modules are not mandatory, health and social care organisations are encouraged to make access and participation readily available to all colleagues when a job offer is made.

The induction programme is designed to be used alongside organisation specific induction. It doesn’t replace or duplicate the Care Certificate, Manager Induction Standards or formal qualifications. The modules are designed to inform, guide and navigate new starters across complex organisations, sectors and joined up working.

National induction for health and social care - elearning for healthcare