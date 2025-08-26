A free Level 1 course

Judicial Decision Making

This free course, Judicial decision making, explains how judges decide cases. You will learn how judges make sense of evidence, and how they decide on fair outcomes in legal disputes. The course shows how the law constrains and influences judges, and what happens when the law is uncertain or contested. The course uses videos, practical examples, and interactive activities to explain and demonstrate each key idea.

This OpenLearn course is an adapted extract from the Open University course W112 Civil justice and tort law.

After studying this course, you should be able to:

explain and distinguish fact-finding, decision-making and reason-giving

discuss the issue of bias in the common law

explain stare decisis and differentiate between ratio decidendi and obiter dicta

recognise that some legal rules are uncertain

discuss whether judges make law.

