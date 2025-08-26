A free Level 2 course

Approaching Leadership With Care

Unlock the secrets to becoming an effective and empathetic leader with our free course, Approaching leadership with care. Delve into the core concepts of leadership by exploring the significance of empathy, compassion, and understanding when leading others and yourself. This course is designed to help you define your leadership style, cultivate a caring approach, and enhance your overall leadership skills.

This course is adapted from the Open University course, K318 Leading, managing, caring.

After studying this course, you should be able to:

explain why care is an essential component of effective leadership

outline the 'Four Ps' of leadership and relate them to real life examples

understand and reflect on the importance of informal leadership

identify how to develop your own leadership in a way which cares for you and others.

