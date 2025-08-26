The central ethos of LCAV is that everyone is a leader, no matter where they work or whatever role they have.

Leading Change, Adding Value (LCAV) is the national framework for nursing, midwifery and care staff within England. It builds on the successful Compassion in Practice vision and strategy (2012) with the 6Cs remaining as the inherent core values. However, LCAV was developed to enable nursing, midwifery and care staff to also apply an equal importance to ‘quantifying’ and ‘measuring’ the outcomes of their work as they do to demonstrating the quality and compassion that the professions are recognised for.

LCAV is about all nursing, midwifery and care staff, no matter what their role is or where they work, and how they can look at what needs to change or could be changed to improve services, experiences and outcomes for patients, individuals and populations. Of course, many colleagues already do this as part of their everyday practice, however, much of this essential work can often remain hidden or misunderstood, as some of it is not easily measured, captured or shared.

Therefore, the framework specifically looks at reducing ‘unwarranted variation’, where standards of care are not equal and how we can make sure that by seeing where inequalities exist and changing them, everyone can receive the same highest standards of

better outcomes, better experiences and better use of resources.

It is recognised that this is a new way of working for many and that some of the language and principles are unfamiliar. Therefore, Health Education England (HEE) and NHS England have jointly led a piece of work to develop the relevant LCAV learning tools for staff across the health and care sectors. Through this partnership, and supported by the elearning for healthcare team (elfh), an elearning session has been produced.

The aim of this elearning session is to provide an opportunity to build, or strengthen current knowledge and skills in the understanding of the impact of unwarranted variation on individuals and populations and help lead the change required to address this. The central ethos of LCAV is that everyone is a leader, no matter where they work or whatever role they have.

The elearning session should take approximately 20-25 minutes. The key themes are:

i) An introduction to the LCAV framework

ii) Alignment to FYFV and narrowing the 3 gaps

iii) What is unwarranted variation?

iv) What are the triple aim outcomes?

v) What are the ten aspirational commitments of LCAV?

vi) Signposting to further reading and resources

vii) Short learning recap and quiz

