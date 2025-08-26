Suitable for multi-professional health and social care team leaders and managers or aspiring managers at all levels.

Management and Leadership Skills

These elearning modules are designed to develop your knowledge and understanding of a range of management and leadership topics. Each module covers real life examples that reinforce your understanding of the key principles and skills in that area.

These modules were developed by the Yorkshire and the Humber elearning Club.

Programme modules

Appraisal Skills

Assertiveness in the Workplace

Behavioural Based Interviewing

Coaching Skills

Coaching to Support Change

Dealing with Difficult People

Delivering and Receiving Effective Feedback

Empowering the Manager – Managing Upwards

Innovation in the Workplace

Large Scale Change – Managing Personal Transition

Leading, Managing and Dealing With Change

Managing Absence

Managing Stress in the Workplace

Performance Management

Service Improvement

The Situational Leader

Management and Leadership Skills - elearning for healthcare