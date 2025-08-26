Suitable for multi-professional health and social care team leaders and managers or aspiring managers at all levels.
Management and Leadership Skills
These elearning modules are designed to develop your knowledge and understanding of a range of management and leadership topics. Each module covers real life examples that reinforce your understanding of the key principles and skills in that area.
They are suitable for multi-professional health and social care team leaders and managers or aspiring managers at all levels.
These modules were developed by the Yorkshire and the Humber elearning Club.
Programme modules
- Appraisal Skills
- Assertiveness in the Workplace
- Behavioural Based Interviewing
- Coaching Skills
- Coaching to Support Change
- Dealing with Difficult People
- Delivering and Receiving Effective Feedback
- Empowering the Manager – Managing Upwards
- Innovation in the Workplace
- Large Scale Change – Managing Personal Transition
- Leading, Managing and Dealing With Change
- Managing Absence
- Managing Stress in the Workplace
- Performance Management
- Service Improvement
- The Situational Leader