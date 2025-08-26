The session is aimed at delivering an overview and awareness of menopause for people professionals to help support individuals and line managers in the workplace.

Menopause Awareness

The NHS workforce is over 1.3 million strong and 76.5% of the workforce (over 1 million) are women. Women between the ages of 45 and 54 who are likely to be going through the menopause transition make up 1 in 5 of the entire NHS workforce, over 260,000 women. The vision of the NHS Menopause Programme is to create a supportive working environment that champions the wellbeing of women and others affected by the menopause transition, so they stay and thrive in the workplace whilst going through the menopause.

The Menopause and people professionals elearning session will take approximately 30 minutes to complete. It will give learners an overview of what the menopause is, the common symptoms associated with it, and scenarios which will help our people better understand the ways in which they can help support themselves and each other.

At the end of the session, learners will be able to

Explain what the menopause is and list its symptoms

Describe how menopause symptoms impact people in the workplace

Understand what workplace adjustments can be made to help and support people affected by their symptoms at work

Signpost to further information and support

