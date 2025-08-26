This short programme aims to raise the awareness of mental health amongst health care staff.

Mental Health Awareness Programme

Mental health problems are very common and NHS staff would benefit from greater awareness, as people with poor physical health are more likely to experience mental health difficulties. Equally, people with poor mental health often also have poor physical health.

This short programme aims to raise the awareness of mental health amongst health care staff. It is designed to give a broad overview of what encompasses mental illness, the link between mental and physical health diagnoses and outline some possible treatment options. These sessions provide all staff working within health care with some general strategies to help support individuals who are worried about their mental health, and advice about where to find extra support.

