Our aim is to provide simple, clear guidance on children and young people’s mental health, wellbeing and development.

MindEd

With three-quarters of adult mental disorders in evidence by the age of 21, effective early intervention can be essential in preventing the development of ill health and disability. MindEd provides accessible, engaging online training in emotional and behavioural ‘first aid’ and essential therapeutic skills for all those involved in the mental wellbeing and care of children and young people in the UK. The education and knowledge provided is instrumental in breaking down stigma and maximising the life chances for all children and young people.

MindEd offers free, completely open access, online education in over 300 topics. Our elearning is applicable to a wide range of learners across the health, social care, education, criminal justice and community settings.

Minded was developed by a consortium of partner organisations and funding by the Department of Health, the Department for Education and Health Education England. The elearning content has been written and edited by leading experts from the UK and internationally. We are confident that the learning materials represent the very best advice and knowledge, presented in an easily digested, engaging and practical way.

The elearning content is written to be suitable for all types of users, from healthcare and non-healthcare workforces, such as teachers or GPs, through to the general public.

Who and What is it for?

MindEd will help you become informed and better equipped when dealing with children and young people.

It is aimed at anyone working or volunteering regularly with children or young people, 0-18 years of age. There are a range of materials extending from the general level to more specialised levels. The majority of children develop healthy minds and bodies, but it helps us to help them if we understand better what is healthy, how to support good health and what needs closer attention.

All of the elearning topics in MindEd can be completed as a ‘one off’ or ‘stand-alone’ learning experience. Alternatively, you can sign up to the MindEd learning community and complete several sessions or begin a learning path. Creating an account means that your activity will be recorded in a personal learning account.

It also means you have the option to print certificates to evidence your learning.

The more actively you reflect on the cases and different learning materials in MindEd, the better equipped you will become to support the development of young healthy minds.

If you are aware of a child or young person at serious risk of harm you should contact your local support services immediately.

Top 10 benefits for learners

Increased awareness and understanding of child mental health;

Confidence to tackle challenging situations positively by identifying and using creative problem solving skills and techniques;

Developed by a multi-disciplinary panel of experts in the field of child mental health;

Credible, high quality learning resources to challenge and inspire;

Supported by a consortium of well-respected partner organisations;

Easy to use: with stand-alone modules that can be grouped for their relevance to you and your situation;

A range of real life case studies are used to inform your learning;

Flexible approach, learn at your pace when and where you like;

Free to register and learn;

Certificates can be printed as proof of completion.

