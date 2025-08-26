Aimed at helping all healthcare staff recognise the signs that someone has been trafficked, and to take appropriate action with confidence.

Modern Slavery

Modern Slavery is the recruitment, movement, harbouring or receiving of children, women or men through the use of force, coercion, abuse of vulnerability, deception or other means for the purpose of exploitation. Individuals may be trafficked into, out of or within the UK, and they may be trafficked for a number of reasons including sexual exploitation, forced labour, domestic servitude and organ harvesting.

This online resource provides an overview of the issue of modern slavery. It is aimed at helping all healthcare staff recognise the signs that someone has been trafficked, and to take appropriate action with confidence.

The material draws on expertise from across the health sector and non-governmental organisations working with people who have been trafficked. The elearning resource was produced by Platform 51 in partnership with the Department of Health, with guidance from a steering group comprising representatives from:

Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health

British Association of Sexual Health and HIV

Royal College of Psychiatrists

Home Office

ECPAT UK

UK Human Trafficking Centre, Serious Organised Crime Agency

Ministry of Justice

National Child Trafficking Advice Centre, NSPCC

Salvation Army

Poppy Project

Section for Women’s Health

Institute of Psychiatry, Kings College London

Department of Health

