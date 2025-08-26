The UK’s first mobile sensory public library

The Discovery Den: Sensory Mobile Library

The Discovery Den: Sensory Mobile Library will be the UK’s first mobile sensory public library. A fully equipped, accessible, environmentally friendly, electric vehicle housing a small interactive sensory space for children and young people with special educational needs and/or disabilities. Expected to be in operation from early 2026, the vehicle will visit a selection of schools and community locations across Warwickshire offering sensory space for small group use, a custom book selection and sensory equipment for loan.



At this time, Warwickshire Libraries are seeking input from children/young people with SEND, their parents/carers, and professionals who support people with SEND about the sensory equipment which will be installed in the vehicle itself. The aim is to offer the most impact possible for the broadest range of people we can, within the small space available.



Through this form, you’ll be able to view video and/or images (with alt text) of the proposed equipment items, and offer your feedback and comments on the different items. We will then collate the feedback received and use this to guide our decisions.



We would also be very grateful if you could tell us a little about whether you use your local library and any feedback you have to offer us.



The deadline for completion of this form is Saturday 13th September, and it can be completed by clicking here. Please do feel free to share the form with any relevant contacts in Warwickshire.