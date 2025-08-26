This eLearning course prepares GPs, nurses and other healthcare professionals to champion the benefits of physical activity with their patients.

Physical Activity and Health

“There is no situation, there is no age and no condition where exercise is not a good thing” - Chief Medical Officer, Chris Whitty 2020

Whatever our age or health status, there is compelling evidence* that being physically active can help us lead happier, healthier lives.

Higher levels of total physical activity and less time spent sedentary are associated with substantially reduced risk of mortality, in particular in patients performing physical activity post-diagnosis in breast cancer, T2 diabetes, ischemic heart disease, and COPD.***

More than that, physical activity can be one of the most important tools in the healthcare professional’s toolkit for condition management. It can lead to improved clinical outcomes in over 30 different chronic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, and be as effective as medication in many instances: hypertension, stroke, and mild-to-moderate depression, to name just a few.

This elearning course prepares GPs, nurses and other healthcare professionals to champion the benefits of physical activity with their patients and, in doing so, help prevent and/or manage a range of common physical and mental health conditions. The course will familiarise the learner with the UK Chief Medical Officers’ physical activity guidelines, the underpinning evidence base and how to incorporate it into their daily clinical care.

